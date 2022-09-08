Lincolnshire man who lost five stone ‘still overweight’, according to BMI

A local man who has lost five stone in 15 months is concerned his BMI still indicates he is overweight, amidst warnings from health professionals that those with BMIs over 25 are associated with “increased risk of many complications.”

Kevin Stow told BBC Look North he’d lost weight playing football with Man-vs-Fat: “I lost five stone in 15 months, but according to BMI I’ve still got another stone and a half to go – whether I can get there is another matter.”

Two thirds of Lincolnshire is officially overweight, according to Lincolnshire County Council, and COVID, cancer, diabetes and heart conditions have all been linked to obesity.

Andy Fox, Public Health Lincolnshire said: “The society that we’re living in now, the world we’ve built, makes it very easy for people to gain a bit of extra weight, so the challenge for us is to find a way to help across the whole population.”

During a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council on Wednesday, health bosses were asked whether BMI was as an appropriate measure of people’s health when compared to physical activity.

Councillor Sarah Parkin suggested there were factors including lack of mobility which could play a part in measuring someone’s health.

Professor Derek Ward, Lincolnshire County Councils’s director of public health called BMI a “blunt tool” adding “what people should be doing is using waist circumference and other measurements as well as acting in lots of different viewpoints”.

Public Health Consultant Andy Fox added: “BMI is really a tool used for measuring populations at a specific time but used clinically its not the best measure”.

“It’s actually a misuse of BMI to apply to an individual on their own – but that’s a different clinical debate.”

Bosses are looking at ways to increase physical activity into people’s lives.