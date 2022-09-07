Lincolnshire PCC launches “smart” wristbands to protect people with dementia

A wristband for people living with dementia which can be read by smartphones using NFC technology has been launched in a new project from Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.

The “smart” wristbands will store the names and contact details of a wearer’s next of kin and can be worn by people living with dementia.

This means if they get lost, police or members of the public can quickly access details of the next of kin and contact them. Details can be retrieved simply by placing a mobile phone within two to three centimetres of the device.

A pilot project using 600 wristbands will be launched in East Lindsey and supported with a £1,000 grant from PCC Marc Jones, and additional funding from local community groups including the Royal British Legion. If the trial is successful the project could be rolled out across the county.

Research shows there are more than 850,000 people in the UK who have dementia. One in 14 people over the age of 65 have the condition which affects one in six people over 80.

According to figures released by the NHS in January 2022 there are an estimated 11,800 people in Lincolnshire living in dementia, with 7,200 officially diagnosed.

PCC Marc Jones said: “This new technology is one step, but an important one, in ensuring we do everything possible to protect vulnerable people in our community.

“It is crucial that people living with dementia can get to a place of safety and security, with friends or family, as quickly as possible. These wristbands will achieve that.

“It is another example of how we are trying to harness he latest technology to keep out communities and residents safe.”

In addition, all of the PCC’s Safer Together Team are trained Dementia Friends who raise awareness and understanding so that people living with the condition can continue to live in the way they want.

If you are a carer or relative of someone who is living with dementia who is mobile within the community and you think a wristband would be of benefit then please email [email protected]. In the email, including the name of the person it is for and their date of birth, along with the requested name, address and contact number.