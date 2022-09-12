Lincolnshire proclamation ceremonies for King Charles III

Local proclamations were held across Lincolnshire over the weekend, announcing King Charles III as the new leader of the realm following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Proclamation of the new Sovereign is a centuries-old tradition that does not create a new King or Queen, but instead announces the accession that takes place immediately from the death of the reigning monarch.

In this instance, it saw the throne handed over to King Charles III, as his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday to bring to an end 70 years at the helm of the monarchy.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be on Monday, September 19, and it will be a bank holiday in line with the final day of national mourning.

Members of the public joined mayors, council members and other dignitaries across Lincolnshire on Sunday, September 11 – as the proclamation of the King’s accession was celebrated on all four corners of the United Kingdom.

Crowds gathered outside council buildings and notable monuments in the county, as proclamations and prayers were read out in light of this seismic change in the British monarchy.

The events allowed individuals and businesses to pay their respects to Her Majesty and honour her 70-year reign on the throne – which is longer than any monarch in the history of our country.

Locations included Lincoln Cathedral, Boston War Memorial, North Kesteven District Council offices and Tedder Hall in Louth – as the local community flocked to celebrate the new King’s accession to the throne.

Proclamations ended with the singing of the new national anthem, God Save The King.

Some local authorities in Greater Lincolnshire, such as South Holland District Council, North Lincolnshire Council and City of Lincoln Council, held livestreams of the proclamation ceremonies in their respective areas on Sunday, for those who couldn’t attend in person.

These can be accessed by visiting the respective Facebook pages, which you can do by clicking the links on each council name above.