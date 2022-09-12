September 12, 2022 10.54 am

Lincolnshire proclamation ceremonies for King Charles III

A memorable day across the county

Local proclamations were held across Lincolnshire over the weekend, announcing King Charles III as the new leader of the realm following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Proclamation of the new Sovereign is a centuries-old tradition that does not create a new King or Queen, but instead announces the accession that takes place immediately from the death of the reigning monarch.

In this instance, it saw the throne handed over to King Charles III, as his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday to bring to an end 70 years at the helm of the monarchy.

The Worshipful Mayor of North East Lincolnshire read the proclamation in both Grimsby and Cleethorpes. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

Tributes were left across the city of Lincoln for Her Majesty The Queen. | Photo: City of Lincoln Council / Stuart Wilde Photography

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be on Monday, September 19, and it will be a bank holiday in line with the final day of national mourning.

Members of the public joined mayors, council members and other dignitaries across Lincolnshire on Sunday, September 11 – as the proclamation of the King’s accession was celebrated on all four corners of the United Kingdom.

Dignitaries of East Lindsey District Council at Louth’s Tedder Hall, where a proclamation took place. | Photo: East Lindsey District Council

Crowds gathered in Louth for the ELDC proclamation. | Photo: East Lindsey District Council

Crowds gathered outside council buildings and notable monuments in the county, as proclamations and prayers were read out in light of this seismic change in the British monarchy.

The events allowed individuals and businesses to pay their respects to Her Majesty and honour her 70-year reign on the throne – which is longer than any monarch in the history of our country.

Another proclamation was held at Boultham Park in Lincoln, with masses gathering to lay flowers. | Photo: City of Lincoln Council / Stuart Wilde Photography

North Kesteven District Council offices were the scene for a proclamation service on Sunday. | Photo: North Kesteven District Council

Locations included Lincoln Cathedral, Boston War Memorial, North Kesteven District Council offices and Tedder Hall in Louth – as the local community flocked to celebrate the new King’s accession to the throne.

Proclamations ended with the singing of the new national anthem, God Save The King.

Members of the public joined in as the new King’s accession took place. | Photo: North Kesteven District Council

Mayor of Lincoln, Cllr Rosanne Kirk, reading the proclamation at Boultham Park on Sunday. | Photo: City of Lincoln Council / Stuart Wilde Photography

Some local authorities in Greater Lincolnshire, such as South Holland District Council, North Lincolnshire Council and City of Lincoln Council, held livestreams of the proclamation ceremonies in their respective areas on Sunday, for those who couldn’t attend in person.

These can be accessed by visiting the respective Facebook pages, which you can do by clicking the links on each council name above.

Cllr Anne Dorrian, the Mayor of Boston, read the local proclamation in the borough. | Photo: Boston Borough Council

Three cheers were heard for His Majesty the King. | Photo: Boston Borough Council