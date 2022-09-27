Lincolnshire woman continues to work through difficult brain condition

A former Lincoln City player who made over 400 senior appearances for the club over a 10-year period has sadly died at the age of 74 after a battle with an illness.

Dave Smith is one of the very few players to make over 400 appearances for the club and was described as an “outstanding outside left” during his decade at Sincil Bank. He is also described as one of the most talented players to wear a City shirt in the last 70 years.

The 74-year-old sadly died on Friday, September 23 and Lincoln City said they will honour his life at the upcoming home fixture against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, October 8.

Dave Smith was born in Thornaby on Tees on December 8, 1947 and in his youth career he represented Manchester United and Middlesborough. He became an apprentice at his home town club of Middlesborough and went on to sign professional forms shortly after his 17th birthday.

He made his first team debut for Born early in the 1967/68 season scoring against Barnsley in a League Cup tie before netting another goal in the next round against Chelsea.

He made the move to Lincoln in the summer of 1968 at the age of 20 and he spent most of his career with the Imps. He made his debut for Lincoln in the opening game of the season – a 5-0 win against Notts County – on the same day as Graham Taylor made his first appearance for the club (August 10, 1968).

Dave was a near ever-present in his first season and ended up as top scorer with nine league goals, plus two in the FA Cup.

He maintained his first team place over the next decade with the club saying he “was not only an outstanding player, but also a loyal one”. Many of his former teammates describe him as the most skilful player they ever played with.

Dave was a key player in the 1975/76 team which not only won the Fourth Division title, but set several football league records in doing so.

He was the club’s longest serving player at the time and had the distinction of scoring City’s 100th league goal of the season in a 3-0 win at Stockport. This was also the first time any club had scored 100 league goals for nine seasons.

Dave’s last match for the club was an away fixture at Exeter City on March 11, 1978.

He left Lincoln in the summer of 1978 and was later given a testimonial against Watford. He then finished his professional senior with two seasons at Rotherham United, but he wasn’t finished just yet.

Dave continued his career in local football and for several years played over 200 times for a Lincoln Sunday League side called St Hughs. He came off the bench for St Hughs and won a penalty when they beat Washingborough 2-1 in the County Sunday Cup Final in 1992. He continued playing until he was nearly 50.

Dave Smith’s career at Lincoln City