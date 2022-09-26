“Lot of work to do,” but Lincolnshire economy chief stands by chancellor’s budget

Lincolnshire’s economy chief continues to back the government’s mini-budget last week, despite the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar on Monday.

However, Councillor Colin Davie warned that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had a “lot of work to do,” as he tried to turn the ship around.

Councillor Davie said the bigger picture also needed to be looked at, including events in Russia, China and Iran.

The pound reached a record low against the dollar this morning as markets reacted to the biggest tax cuts for the UK in recent years, it hit close to $1.03 before returning to around $1.07 later on.

Major news outlets including Sky and the BBC have reported that the Bank of England may need to increase interest rates, and in extreme cases that letters of no confidence have already been submitted to the government since last Thursday’s mini-budget.

Councillor Davie pointed to the recovery and said it had also stabilised against the Euro.

“No decision is without challenge,” he said.

“The chancellor has a lot of work to do with the Bank of England, to make sure that he steers the ship carefully, because he’s trying to turn the ship around at the same time.

He said he remained “very supportive” of the mini-budget last week, adding: “We definitely need a new direction in terms of managing our economy.”

“But you need to steer carefully. Kwasi Karteng is a clever guy, he’s an economist by background and I’m sure he’s aware of all the pitfalls.

“One thing might create a positive outcome, they might turn negative later, so you need to make sure that you balance that out with with further measures.”

He said that with falling gas prices, the support packages announced by the government earlier this year could cost “considerably less than [the government] first thought”.

He said the UK was a big exporter, and hoped that by becoming cheaper it would mean more would be bought.

He also added that the changes could lead to more staycations, or more tourists from America and Europe coming to the UK, which could be good for Lincolnshire in the long-run.

He added: “We have no shortage of inward investment inquiries into Lincolnshire.

“There’s been no drop off, or reduction in people looking to come to Lincolnshire as potential sites for building new things, factories, investing, so I’m very optimistic that the inward investment desire that we have at the county council will continue and the strong evidence supports that.”

However, he warned later that world events “may change everything in a flash,” pointing to Russia, economy issues in China and mid-term elections in America.