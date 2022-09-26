Man accused of brutal murder of Boston woman reported her missing to police

The prosecution allege he murdered her two days earlier

A Boston man accused of murdering and chopping up his estranged partner reported her missing to the police, a murder trial jury was told.

Lincolnshire Police initially treated the disappearance of Ilona Golabek, 27, as a missing person enquiry after her long term partner Kamil Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend on November 11 last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Ranoszek, 40, who shared a three-year-old daughter with Ilona, later returned to the police station with her concerned elderly father, who also lived in Boston.

However the prosecution allege Ranoszek in fact murdered Ilona two days earlier on November 9 in the sitting room of their ground floor flat in Wormgate.

Gordon Aspden, KC, prosecuting, alleged Ranoszek repeatedly beat Ilona with a weapon, probably a hammer, after she gave him two weeks to leave their home and began openly contacting other men on the dating application Tinder.

The jury heard police officers made a number of visits to the couple’s Wormgate home in the days after Ranoszek reported Ilona as missing.

On one occasion an officer noticed Ilona’s keys were still in the flat, Mr Aspden told the jury. Her passport was also not missing.

Mr Aspden asked the jury to consider why a Polish national would have disappeared without these items, and as a “doting mother,” left behind her young daughter.

During police investigations, officers visited Ranoszek’s house on multiple occasions, the court heard.

Mr Aspden told the jury Ranoszek told officers that Miss Golabek collected £2 coins, which had gone missing with her.

Referring to a separate search, Mr Aspden said officers “found a suitcase. What was in the suitcase?” he asked. “A box. And what was in the box? A jar of £2 coins.”

The prosecution allege Ranoszek cut up his partner’s body into 15 different pieces after bludgeoning her to death, and then cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her remains.

Ranoszek, of Wormgate, Boston, denies murdering Ilona Golabek in November last year.

The trial continues.

