Man charged after car crashes into Grantham house

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward
Police are investigating an incident which saw a car crash into a house in Grantham. | Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Police are investigating a collision which saw a car leave the road and collide with a property in Broad Street, Grantham.

We were called to reports that a grey Audi had been in collision with a building at around 2.50am this morning (September 8).

The footpath was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered. The premises has been left with structural damage.

Structural damage was done to the property. | Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Thankfully, nobody is reported to have been injured in the incident.

Alvan Murray, 41, of Langdale Crescent, Grantham, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and has been released on bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.

Emergency services attended the scene on Thursday morning. | Photo: R. S. Mortiss

We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the vehicle itself on dashcam or CCTV in the moments before the collision happened.