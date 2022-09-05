Man dies after car crashes into tree near Stamford

A 30-year-old man has died after his car collided with a tree on the A1 Great North Road near Stamford in the early hours of Monday morning.

Leicestershire Police received a report shortly before 3am on September 5 that a silver BMW 5 Series estate had left the northbound carriageway close to the Ram Jam service station before the collision occurred.

Officers, assisted by colleagues from Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, attended but the driver sadly died at the scene.

Police said the road is expected to remain closed for most of the morning while further enquiries are carried out.

PC Adam Wilson, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages and I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A1 earlier this morning.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in in their vehicle as well as anyone who saw the silver BMW prior to the collision occurring. Any information you’re able to provide could be of great help.”

Information can be reported online here or by calling 101 quoting incident 58 of September 5