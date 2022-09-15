Man fleeing on foot arrested after police car chase in Boston

A street artist whose commissioned piece depicting the Cost of Living crisis was removed by the local council has said he will auction the artwork off and donate the profits if it is returned to him.

Karl Barfoot’s work, which depicted a child surrounded by headlines about food prices, gas and electricity, was taken down by South Holland District Council after it said it “fell outside what was agreed”.

The authority said it had agreed with Karl that the display, at the Castle Sports Complex, would be themed around sports and the environment, adding: “Sadly, on this occasion, this latest piece doesn’t do that.” However, Karl has denied there was a specific agreement between him and the council.

He admited that he changed the theme of the piece from an environmental one previously sent into the council, to reflect what he felt was the ‘current priority’.

“It just portrays what’s going on, I didn’t intend it to be political but I suppose it sort of is, because obviously that’s what’s caused that but I didn’t mean it along those lines.

“I just literally meant it to say this is what’s happening at the minute – like the sky is blue – it’s what’s happening.”

SHDC has said it will return the artwork to Karl, who said he will most likely look for somewhere to display it temporarily before putting it up for auction and donating the money to a foodbank or other charity.

Karl, and fellow artist Adam, have created other popular works, such as a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, and have gained popularity in the town for their skills.

They were also the ones to convince SHDC to install the legal art wall at Castle Sports Complex in the first place.

However, Karl said the wall was about having freestyle creativity, and felt he had not had that.

He has said he will not do any more work for the council.

“They’re not giving us that freedom it seems to me, they’re just using me and Adam to tidy up areas and get work done for themselves,” he said.

“Unless they’re coming out their pocket and going to pay me I’m not doing anything in the future.”

Councillor Gary Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Communities at South Holland District Council said: “Karl and Adam, who the council has been working with for the past eight months to agree themes and a location for their work, are very talented artists and their work has been widely acclaimed.

“However, we were surprised and disappointed to discover that this latest artwork falls outside of what was agreed when Karl and Adam first approached the council wanting to work with us.

“The artwork will not be destroyed. We will remove it safely and sensitively and hand it back to Karl so he has the opportunity to display it on private land for people to view.

“We would like this opportunity to say that we hope a resolution can be reached so Karl and Adam can continue displaying their art at the Castle Sports Complex for others to enjoy.”

The council’s policy, agreed earlier this year, said that artists would be required to pitch to the council and get permission before going ahead.