Man taken to hospital after falling into water near Burton Waters pub
He was pulled out of the water to safety
A man was pulled out of the water near a Burton Waters pub and taken to hospital on Wednesday night.
Lincolnshire Police said they received a report at 6.56pm on Wednesday, September 21 that a man had fallen into the water near the Woodcocks pub, Burton Waters, near Lincoln. A fire engine was also spotted at the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A member of the public thankfully pulled him out of the water and he was then taken to hospital by ambulance.”
Police added that the man did not sustain any serious injuries.