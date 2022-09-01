Man wanted after not attending court sentencing over child sex offence
Officers believe he may have links to Billingborough
Bobby Hobbs, aged 42, is wanted after failing to attend court on 25 August.
Hobbs was due for sentencing for an offence of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.
Hobbs is linked to the Billingborough area of Lincolnshire but may be living rough near to Sandy, in Bedfordshire.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online
- You can call us on 101 quoting occurrence 22000496045.
- You can email: [email protected] adding the above occurrence number in the subject line.