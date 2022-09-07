Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan birthplaces announce pairing relationship

North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, are carrying out carriageway resurfacing works in a number of areas in Grimsby.

The programme of works include:

Laceby Road, between Little Coates Road and Winchester Avenue in Grimsby

The carriageway resurfacing works will start on Monday 12 September and are due to be completed on the morning of Sunday 18 September.

Works will be completed overnight. A road closure will be in place between Bradley Crossroads and Winchester Avenue each night between 7pm and 6am. All on-street parking will be suspended during closure hours.

A16 Peaks Parkway, between Weelsby Road and Low Farm Roundabout

The works will start on Thursday 15 September and are due to be completed on the morning of Saturday 17 September.

Works will be completed overnight. A road closure will be in place between Weelsby Road junction and Low Farm Roundabout each night between 7pm and 6am. A signed diversion will be in place for vehicles.

Waltham Road, between Willow Park and Bradley Road in Barnoldby Le Beck

The works will start on Tuesday 20 September and will take three nights to complete, finishing on the morning of Friday 23 September.

Works will be completed overnight. A road closure will be in place between Bradley Road and Willow Park each night between 7pm and 6am.

Weelsby Street, between Cleethorpe Road and Thorold Street

The works will start on Tuesday 20 September and are due to be completed on Sunday 25 September.

Works will begin on Tuesday 20 September to replace the existing gullies. This is due to be completed on Wednesday 21 September. These works will be carried out under a 24-hour one-way system which will run from Cleethorpe Road towards Thorold Street.

Following the road gully works, the road will be re-opened to traffic until the carriageway resurfacing works are undertaken. Carriageway resurfacing works will start on Saturday 24 September at 7pm and be complete by 6am on Sunday 25 September.

Estate Road 5, between Woad Lane and Estate Road 6

The works will begin on Thursday 22 September and are due to be completed on Thursday 29 September.

Works will begin on Thursday 22 September to replace the damaged kerbs, channels and to complete footway reconstruction at the bell mouth of Estate Road 6 and Estate Road 5 junction.

These works will be carried out under a 24-hour road closure of the Estate Road 6 junction. Access along Estate Road 5 will be maintained during this part of the works. Access to Estate Road 6 will be maintained from Estate Road 2. These works are due to completed on Monday 26 September.

Carriageway resurfacing works will then start on Monday 26 September and will be completed over three consecutive nights. A road closure will be in place on Estate Road 5 between Woad Lane and Estate Road 6 each night between 7pm and 6am. All on street parking will be suspended during closure hours. Access to Estate Road 6 will be maintained from Estate Road 2.

Trinity Street, between Thorold Street and end of Trinity Street

The carriageway resurfacing works will begin on Saturday 24 September and will take one night to complete.

A road closure will be in place between Thorold Street and the end of Trinity Street between 6pm and 6am on the night of the works. All on street parking will be suspended during closure hours.

Granville Street, between Convamore Road and Ladysmith Road

The works will start on Monday 26 September and are due to be completed on Thursday 6 October.

Works will begin on Monday 26 September to replace the existing gullies. This is due to be completed on Friday 30 September. This work will be carried out under 24-hour temporary traffic signals.

Following the road gully works, carriageway resurfacing works will then start on Monday 3 October and will are due to be completed on the morning of Thursday 6 October. The resurfacing works will be completed overnight. A road closure will be in place between Convamore Road and Ladysmith Road each night between 7pm and 6am.

Bethlehem Street and Osborne Street

Carriageway resurfacing works on Bethlehem Street, between Old Market Place and West St Mary’s Gate and Osborne Street, between East St Mary’s Gate and Doughty Road. The works will start on Monday 17 October and are due to be completed on the morning of Thursday 20 October.

These resurfacing works will be completed over three nights. A road closure will be in place between Railway Street and Doughty Road each night between 7pm and 6am. All on street parking will be suspended during closure hours.

Please be aware that during the road closures vehicle access to premises will not be permitted. On-street parking will also be temporarily suspended.

Please support the contractor by not parking vehicles on the carriageway or footpath in all the works location to ensure a safe working area can be maintained and to avoid delaying the works programme. If the works are delayed due to parked vehicles, additional nights of road closures will be required to enable the works to be completed. Footway access will be maintained at all times.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the works. Although every effort will be made to minimise disruption throughout the works, please be aware some elements will be noisy.

The council, EQUANS, and contractor EC Surfacing Ltd would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.

The Pothole Fund is funding allocated from the Government to local highway authorities in England to help repair damage to the local road network. The pothole funding can be allocated to all forms of maintenance projects which will enable the authority to improve the quality of the carriageway and footpaths by repairing and preventing the build-up of potholes across the network. This year, the funding is being utilised for large scale patching and resurfacing work to repair areas of carriageway failure across the borough.