Memorial sites across Lincolnshire for Queen Elizabeth II tributes

Mourners will be able to sign books of condolences and lay flowers at sites across Lincolnshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has now ascended to the throne as King Charles III and will lead the country in mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.

Lincolnshire County Council has opened a book of condolence in their reception on Newland in Lincoln.

Paying tribute to the Queen, Councillor Martin Hill said: “She was such an inspirational lady and a wonderful leader, full of grace and dignity. She will be greatly missed.”

Elsewhere, the City of Lincoln Council will have books of condolence at City Hall, on Beaumont Fee, and at the Lincoln Guildhall (Stonebow) on Saltergate.

Both will open at 12noon today, with a 96 bell salute at the Guildhall to mark Her Majesty’s passing. From Monday the Guildhall will open 8am-8pm while the City Hall will be open 9am-5pm each day.

In Lincoln, mourners are bring asked to lay flowers at two official sites – Boultham Park and Lincoln Guildhall.

Both will again open from 12noon Friday and will allow flower laying from 8am-7pm at Boultham Park and 8am-8pm at Lincoln Guildhall, Monday-Sunday.

In addition to these it will be possible to lay flowers at Lincoln Cathedral, on the Dean’s Green adjacent to Minster Yard.

In North Kesteven books of condolence have been placed in St. Denys’ Church, Market Place, Sleaford, NG34 7SH.

These will be available from noon today and then daily from 9am until 5pm daily – Monday to Sunday – and until 5pm on the day after the funeral for all wishing to pay their respects.

Floral tributes are asked to be laid at The Market Square, in Sleaford.

Council Chairman Lucille Hagues said: “As Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning Monarch, her steadfast reign has been the backdrop to the overwhelming majority of all our lives; a permanence and an anchor in ever-changing times whose death will be felt deeply.

“Her vision, her sense of duty, her loyalty and her steadfastness have been unwavering throughout the entirety of her 70-year reign, right up until these very last days.”

Councils have also been flying the flag at half-mast to mark the Queen’s passing.

Public council meetings will also be suspended by all councils until after the funeral.

West Lindsey District Council Chairman Councillor Angela Lawrence said: “My sadness at this time is shared with Members and Officers of the Council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of West Lindsey District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch of 70 years.”

Boston Borough Council has confirmed at Book of Condolence will be available at St Botolph’s Church (Monday to Friday 9am – 3pm and Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 2pm).

East Lindsey District Council‘s Book of Condolence will be at Tedder Hall in Manby from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

For more information on council arrangements check your district council’s webpage.