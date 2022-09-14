More than 60 new homes planned for Burton Waters
Creating a community with a ‘sense of place’
Plans for 66 new homes at Burton Waters near Lincoln have been submitted.
Quintor (Homes), part of Rippon Homes, has lodged an application for the new housing on land at Woodcock Lane to West Lindsey District Council.
The new homes will include a mix of two and three bedroom bungalows and three and four bedroom houses with the former having two car parking spaces each and the latter having three.
Documents submitted to the council said the development would “make a substantial positive contribution to the character and environment at Burton Waters and provides the opportunity to develop a high quality sustainable scheme which follows all the current principles of urban design”.
“The proposal has taken into account the design considerations of the surrounding areas and existing site,” said the applicant’s Design and Access Statement.
“It is considered sympathetic to the character and appearance of the surrounding development area, creating a community with a ‘sense of place’.”
The documents also outline how the build will look promote sustainable development by “minimising resource uses and maximising energy efficiency”.
Landscaping along the northern and western boundaries will be retained where possible and managed to create a green space.
To see the application in full visit here.