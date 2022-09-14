More than 60 new homes planned for Burton Waters

A charity football match has been arranged near Lincoln to help a six-year-old boy “live his best life” after the sad death of his 25-year-old mum.

Sammy Stout had been very poorly from a short-term illness in recent months before her body could no longer fight it. Sadly, her condition deteriorated quickly and she died on Saturday, August 6.

Her six-year-old son Joey loves playing football for Birchwood Colts and the team’s manager Ellen Gray wants to do what she can to help the popular boy.

The fundraising football match and fun day will take place at Skellingthorpe Community Centre between 10am-4pm on Saturday, September 17.

The match between the parents and friends of Joey’s team, and Jerusalem Men’s Suday League team, will kick off at 10.45am.

Lincoln bare-knuckle boxer Nathan Decastro and his fellow BKB fighter Anthony Holmes have made donations and will sponsor the team.

The day will also include a bouncy castle, cake stall, tombola, raffle, burger and ice creams vans, face painting, colour hair spray, and sponsored wax.

All money raised will go towards a trust fund for Joey and a GoFundMe page set up by Ellen has already raised over £1,800 – donations can be made online here.

Ellen, who has coached Joey for two years, told The Lincolnite: “He’s always lifting his players up, he’s got a heart of gold that kid.

“I wanted to do something to make sure Joey has the best life he can and has got something to look forward to.

“I have always been close to Joey. He wrote me a letter shortly after he joined thanking me for letting him join the club and saying how much he thought of me. I want to make sure he knows he’s always loved by many people and we’ll all be there to support him.

“The amount of response we’ve had from people in the community has been amazing with kind words and donations.”

Family friend April Hallam knew Sammy for two-and-a-half years and has built up a close bond with Joey. She paid tribute to her friend, saying: “She was always really funny. She would do absolutely anything for anyone and everyone loved being around her.

“She was the type of person, she would go without to make other people happy.”

Family friend April is doing everything she can to help get Joey through the loss of his mum and she will also play in the fundraising football match.

She said: “Joey doted on his mum, she was his hero and unfortunately near the end she couldn’t give him anymore due to the illness, but he was always her number one.

“Obviously as a six-year-old boy he’s trying to understand it. He’s been up and down and we’re all here for him and will help him to talk to the stars, saying mum will be the brightest, and on her birthday, he wants to write a letter to her in heaven.

“He’s the sweetest, most handsome little child ever. He’s absolutely amazing. He’s the kid that always wants to do right. He’s being cared for by his nan and uncles who always prioritise Joey and think the absolute world of him.

“Football is his life. The support has been absolutely amazing and everybody has had such kind words. Ellen has been absolutely amazing with everything she is trying to do.”