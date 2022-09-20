Mountain bike stolen in knifepoint robbery in Grimsby

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a reported robbery in Grimsby at around 3.30pm on Sunday 18 September.

It was reported that two male teenagers approached two boys near to the entry of Bradley Woods and threatened one of them with a bladed weapon before stealing a Santa Cruz Bronson CC Mountain Bike from him.

Thankfully the victim was not harmed but was very shaken by the incident.

It is believed that the bike was placed into the boot of a grey VW Golf vehicle parked nearby, which fled the scene along Bradley Road towards Bradley Crossroads. It is reported the boot of the car was still open and the bike was on view during this time.

The victim reported one of the teenagers as being white, of a large build, around 5ft 9ins tall, and aged in his mid-teens. He had short brown hair, and was wearing a jumper and black tracksuit. The second teenager was described as being white, of a slim build, around 5ft 11ins tall, and possibly aged in his late teens. He was wearing a black top and jogging bottoms with a balaclava.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact us on 101, quoting log 358 of 18 September.