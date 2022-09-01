Moving RAF Waddington tribute for inspirational sergeant who died aged 43

The RAF community paid tribute to a 43-year-old sergeant who recently died after years of service in the Air Force, remembering him as a “positive, happy person”.

Sgt Chris Bamber, or ‘Harry’ as he was often known, passed away peacefully with his wife Tracy, daughter Amelia, son Finlay and family dog Coco by his side.

Chris was the longest serving member of the RAF’s 39 Squadron, and away from work he had a keen passion of the open road – so much so that he once rode all the way to Italy on his Ducati 916, the home country of his favourite motorbike rider Valentino Rossi.

RAF Waddington issued a social media post on Thursday to sadly confirm his passing, honouring Chris as “not only inspiration, but a positive, happy person.”

A spokesperson for the RAF base said: “He was a true gentleman, who had a very cheeky, dry, sarcastic sense of humour and great banter.

“His passion was the open road, riding his many motorbikes, Daisy, Dora, Dot, and his new BMW that his wife and daughter have named Ben, and those in the know will understand when they say, ‘Terry’s cousin’.

“Chris was a supportive, caring & loving husband and father to his wife Tracy and children Amelia & Finlay and would likely have mentioned a few final words…

“Enjoy life, live it fast and free, take risks and buy those bikes, you can never have too many bikes!”

Wing Commander Wigglesworth, who used to be the Officer Commanding 39 Squadron said: “Sgt Bamber was the heart and soul of 39 Squadron. A talented Mission Intelligence Coordinator, the most loyal of colleagues, best of friends, a loving father and devoted husband, Harry warmed the lives of everyone on the squadron.

“He was the longest serving squadron member, seeing out the end of the Canberra era before 39 Squadron was re-equipped with the MQ-9 Reaper. This made Harry the original ‘39er’ and he leaves an inspirational legacy of excellence, pride and fortitude to all who were honoured to work with him.”