National anthem to be played at stadiums as football returns from Tuesday

Lincoln City and Grimsby Town will be back playing football from Tuesday, as the EFL announces the return of fixtures following postponements brought on by The Queen’s death.

A decision was made by football’s governing bodies to cancel the scheduled fixtures over the weekend, after the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

It meant Lincoln City and Grimsby Town’s fixtures against Accrington Stanley and Crewe Alexandra respectively were shelved, and will be rescheduled at a later date.

A national policing plan has now been placed in operation, with the Championship, League One and League Two gearing up for a return to action from Tuesday, September 13.

A minute’s silence will be held before matches, black armbands will be worn by players and coaching staff, flags will be flown at half-mast, and the national anthem will be played in stadiums across the country for the upcoming matches.

Lincoln City will return to the LNER Stadium on Tuesday to face Derby County in League One, while Grimsby Town are also at home – facing Gillingham in League Two on the same day.

A statement from the EFL says: “Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

Elsewhere in the English football pyramid, the National League will resume from Monday, with Scunthorpe United’s next match away at Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League, England’s top division, is yet to make a decision on this weekend’s games – but with The Queen’s state funeral taking place on Monday, September 19, there is a chance of further postponements.