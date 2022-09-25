New book unveils quirky facts about Lincolnshire football grounds

Manchester United played their first ever game at Gainsborough after changing name from Newton Heath — is just one of many interesting facts in a new book documenting football grounds of Lincolnshire.

Steve Penny, 58, is a production journalist from Yorkshire who has written multiple football-related books since the 1990s. Before settling on his current home in Suffolk he spent months looking around Lincolnshire with his wife, which sparked the idea for his latest booked entitled ‘Pilgrims’ Patch – the football grounds of Lincolnshire’.

It mentions every football club in Greater Lincolnshire, not just Lincoln City, Grimsby Town, and Scunthorpe United, but also as far down as parks football level – a total of more than 160.

Here is a selection of some of the snippets including in the book:

England’s first FA Cup entrant outside of London not only came from Lincolnshire but was a school team – Donington School FC

Brigg Town are one of the world’s oldest 10 clubs

Lincolnshire has been home to five football league clubs – Boston, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Gainsborough Trinity

Manchester United played their first ever game at Gainsborough after changing their name from Newton Heath

Grimsby Town boasts the oldest stand still in use in the Football League

The former changing rooms at Morton near Bourne used to be a prisoner of war camp cinema

As well as informative sections about all the county’s teams in the top 11 levels of the national game, with ground guides, maps, team colours and badges, there are more than 300 pictures.

There is also a comprehensive history section, featuring clubs and grounds of the past, including Ashby Institute, The Old Show Ground and York Street, as well as dozens of programme covers from current and past teams across Lincolnshire.

The book will also help a new generation of ‘groundhoopers’ find their way around what Steve describes as “the often bewildering world of non-league football” including places to park, the nearest train stations, or whether the club has a match programme.

Steve told The Lincolnite that two grounds from the book that stick out to him are Boston United’s new stadium as he didn’t realise “how big and modern it was”, and Limestone Rangers in Scunthorpe “which is really idyllic in the middle of nowhere at an old converted cricket ground”.

He said: “I was travelling back and forth across Lincolnshire, while looking to move house, and kept noticing football grounds in even the smallest town and village.

“As a football follower of long-standing, I was aware of a few dozen grounds in the county, having visited all those in the Football League, plus the likes of Brigg, Immingham, Lincoln United, Grantham and Long Sutton.

“However, I came across some lovely grounds that are off the beaten track, such as Moulton Harrox, Limestone Rangers and Market Rasen, as well as those in the Lincolnshire League.

“I searched in vain for a book about the county’s grounds so decided to write one myself. Local football historian Martyn Girdham, from Winterton, got in touch with lots of background and historical information and added a whole new section to my plans.

“I’m really pleased with the finished product and hope it allows many ‘groundhoppers’ to discover the footballing delights of Lincolnshire.”

— Pilgrims’ Patch – the football grounds of Lincolnshire is available to buy from Amazon here for £15.99 (currently on offer for £10.76) or direct from Steve at [email protected] for £14.