New club takes Lincoln partying to a new ‘Level’ after £100k investment

Club changes name as nights out in Lincoln get ready to ‘Level’ up

A popular nightclub in Lincoln has rebranded with a new name and been transformed with £100k of investment to take partying in the city to a new ‘Level’.

When Silvergate Leisure took over Moka & Shack Nightclub on Silver Street in 2018 “it was in need of some TLC,” said Operations Director David Nejrup. All three floors of the nightclub were transformed into three distinctive spaces, “each with their own identify and purpose bringing something different to Lincoln’s nighttime economy,” he added.

After the opening of The Authentic Bierkeller, and warehouse-style venue Void which is dedicated to all forms of electronic dance music, in the bottom and top floors of the Silver Street venue, a new second room was created as the former Moka nightclub transformed into ‘Level’.

Level will be its own venue for weekly club nights, but will also act as a second room for Void for large scale events. After hosting two soft launch events for Lincoln Pride and A-Level results, Level will officially launch to the public during the week commencing September 26 this year.

Level will be open every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm, as well as for one-off events.

David Nejrup, Silvergate Leisure Operations Director, told The Lincolnite: “We’re really excited to be launching the most exciting club room in Lincoln to add to the offering of Void, with some incredible events lined up for the rest of the year.

"Over that time, we've transformed all three floors of the nightclub into three distinctive spaces; each with their own identity and purpose bringing something different to Lincoln's night time economy."

He added: “Lincoln lost a much loved venue during the pandemic which we felt we needed to carry on its legacy by turning Shack into The Authentic Bierkeller. Alongside this, Void was created on the top floor as a venue dedicated to dance music and following its success, the logical next step was to create a second room in ‘Level’ to allow for larger scale events across two floors, as well as an intimate club space in the city.

“As a result, we’ve invested £100k into the final phase of the project, transforming an under utilised Moka into something really special with Level.

“Initially we’ll be hosting three weekly club nights within Level itself, including student favourite The Superbull, alongside further one-off events across the venue to be announced.”