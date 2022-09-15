New date set for Boston Ilona Golabek murder trial
Trial was delayed due to The Queen’s funeral
The trial of a man accused of murdering Boston woman Ilona Golabek will begin on September 22.
Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19.
However the start of his trial was delayed because of the Queen’s funeral and to accommodate his legal team.
A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Thursday) told his trial will now go ahead on September 22.
The trial is estimated to last three to four weeks, with the prosecution case expected to last for eleven days.
Ranoszek , who followed the proceedings on video-link from custody, spoke only to confirm his name.
He was remanded back into custody by Judge Simon Hirst who told him his trial will begin next week.
Ms Golabek was reported as being missing from Boston on November 9 last year and following an investigation, Lincolnshire Police launched a murder inquiry.
Ranoszek was arrested on November 23 as part of this inquiry and he was later charged with her murder, which he denies.
Earlier this year Lincolnshire Police revealed they had found body parts belonging to Ms Golabek in Witham Way Country Park, Boston.
A report was made to Lincolnshire Police force control room on February 19 about suspected human remains, which were found in the park.
Officers recovered bones from the scene and then began examining three further ‘areas of interest’ within the park and the nearby River Witham.
They found further human remains whilst doing so, including body parts concealed in bags, which were sent off for DNA tests to be carried out.
On March 1, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the remains were those of missing Boston woman Ilona Golabek.