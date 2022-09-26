New long-term contract for promising Lincoln City starlet
The club feel he has a big future ahead of him
Top academy prospect Freddie Draper has signed a long-term contract extension at Lincoln City, committing his exciting future to the Imps.
Draper, 18, hit the ground running at the club following the signing of his first professional contract with City on his 17th birthday last year.
The forward made his Lincoln City debut against Sheffield Wednesday in October 2021, and went on to make eight more appearances for the Imps that season.
Freddie spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at fellow Lincolnshire side Gainsborough Trinity – scoring once in eight appearances for the Northern Premier League club.
The young forward is considered to be among the best young prospects at Lincoln City, and his exciting development will be aided by the Imps for years to come following the signing of a new contract for the teenager.
Freddie said of his new deal: “I am very delighted to sign a new deal. I am thankful Lincoln City have faith in me and hopefully I can repay them with that.
“I just want to show the fans what I can do, play some more games and score more goals.”
The striker won Lincoln City’s Academy Player of the Season last campaign, and was also nominated for the LFE Apprentice of the Season at the 2022 EFL Awards.
Lincoln City director of football Jez George described Draper as a player with “great potential” who has the backing of everyone at the club to succeed in his career.
George said: “We are delighted that Freddie has committed his long-term
future to Lincoln City. He is a young player from our academy with great potential as he demonstrated last season with his appearances in the first team aged just 17, starting with his debut at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.
“Freddie knows our belief in him and that we will provide him with the platform, opportunities and pathway to continue his development and take his next steps in professional football.
“He is one of a very talented group of home grown young players at the club and developing home-grown players for our first team is fundamental to our football strategy.”