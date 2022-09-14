New Nettleham care home plans revealed

Building will help “alleviate current undersupply of care beds”

Plans for a 65-bed care home in Nettleham have been revealed.

An application has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council by Matt Croger of Frontier Estates to build the new facility to the north of Lodge Lane.

The applicants have noted that the village does not currently have a care home and said the three-storey building will help “alleviate the current undersupply of care beds in the area”.

Documents submitted to WLDC said the development “aims to create a new home for elderly people, by providing a friendly and fulfilling environment for them”.

“The environment is designed encourage residents to move as freely as possible within the building and gardens, whilst providing safe and secure spaces,” said a design and access statement.

“Of equal importance is the provision of functional, modern spaces for both the residents and staff.”

They said room sizes will be “above industry standards” while the appearance of the building will be “sympathetic” to nearby buildings.

The ground floor of the building will also include a café and cinema, private dining and garden areas and staff facilities such as kitchen, accommodation and laundry rooms.

There will also be a spacious garden and patio area to the rear of the care home.

The home will be accessed via Lodge Lane into the forecourt area and will offer 28 car parking spaces, 2 of which will be dedicated disabled use bays.

An additional ambulance bay will be located close to the entrance while cycle parking will also be provided.

