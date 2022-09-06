North Kesteven council to look at hackney cab fare rises
The cost per mile and the waiting price would go up
Hackney carriage fares are set to go up to £22 for a ten mile journey in parts of Lincolnshire.
North Kesteven District Council is looking at increasing the maximum fares to help drivers with the rising cost of living.
The waiting charge would also be doubled from £15 to £30 per hour.
The fares for licensed hackney carriages were last reviewed in 2019, although prices have risen significantly since then.
Under the council’s preferred option, passengers would be charged 20p every 1/10th of a mile rather than every 1/9th.
The waiting time (when the vehicle is stopped or waiting in traffic) would be changed to 20p for every 40 seconds. The current flag charge of £3 would be retained.
This means that a ten mile journey with no waiting would cost £22.80 – up from £20.80 currently.
Hackney carriage proprietors were asked for their views. The one driver who responded said they agreed with the mile increase, but said that the waiting time increase was “disproportionate.”
The report which will go before the council’s General Licensing Committee says: “This would see a modest increase in mileage and waiting time, which is believed to be proportionate for both Hackney Carriage proprietors and the travelling public.
“It is believed that this provides for a moderate increase, whilst remaining in line with other Lincolnshire authorities who have recently reviewed their Hackney Carriage fares.”
The decision will be taken at on Wednesday, September 14.
It notes that councils around the country are raising prices in line with the cost of living crisis.
City of Lincoln Council recently announced plans to look at increases, which could be implemented by November.