North Kesteven council to look at hackney cab fare rises

Two of Bransby horses most popular and well-loved donkeys, Nero and his half-brother Domino, were sadly put to sleep after their ongoing health issues became unmanageable.

Both donkeys had been struggling for a few weeks with health isssues.

The equine charity’s veterinary team felt putting them to sleep was the right thing to do.

Bransby Horses said: “Both Nero and Domino were loved by just about everyone who works at Bransby Horses as well as their supporters. Domino was one of our most popular Sponsorship Stars, as was Nero before he retired.

“Both donkeys had been with Bransby Horses for decades and will be sorely missed by all the team who take comfort in knowing they had a wonderful life with them and lived to a very good age.”

In more positive news, Bransby Horses has announced that Sponsorship Star, and visitor favourite, rescued shire horse Honour has found her perfect match and is now living in a loving foster home

Honour arrived at Bransby Horses, aged two-years-old, the day before VE Day in 2017 as part of a joint rescue of a large herd of shire horses who had been abandoned in a large field in the West Midlands.

Honour arrived at the charity frightened and confused, but her kind nature soon shone through and within months the young filly “started to blossom into the stringing, confident mare she is today,” Bransby Horses said.

Although she was not on the rehoming scheme, an application fitted Honour so well it couldn’t be ignored. Honour’s size, lack of early handling and medical needs meant she was very likely to be in sanctuary care her entire life, but a ‘perfect partner’ was found for the 16.3hh black, shire mare.

Honour is now settling into her new home with her perfect partner Jennifer, but like all the charity’s residents she has a home for life with Bransby Horses and remains under its ownership.

Jennifer said: “Honour has settled in really well to her new home; she has a field companion who looks like a smaller version of her and we are expecting a new friend to arrive in the next week or so.

“She has a massive stable right next to her field where she spends a few hours a day, especially when it is too hot, with her next-door stable mate who is a very gentle gelding who she loves. They are the perfect size to groom each other over the stable wall.

“When we visited Bransby Horses we were so impressed with the layout, the fields and the care of all the equines there. They’ve done a splendid job with Honour – she is very trusting and we have only known each other a couple of months. Hopefully we will be together for many good years to come.”

Rosanna Elliott Hart, Rehoming Manager at Bransby Horses, said: “We are just over the moon Honour has found her perfect match. We hope everyone who sponsored her will continue to support and follow her journey.

“When someone applies to foster a horse from us there are lots of things to consider but the animal’s needs are our highest priority. In very rare circumstances this means there maybe horses that are not on the rehoming section of our website but, could still be considered for foster life.

“This is what has happened in Honour’s case and we are confident she will continue to thrive out of the limelight and in a new herd.”

Meanwhile, Bransby Horses is inviting horses and land owners to a free worming seminar on Thursday, September 8. Booking is essential and can be done by calling Bransby Horses on 01427 788 464 or registering online.