North Lincolnshire Council leader welcomes government fuel cost plans
Plans to help families and protect jobs
A raft of measures to limit energy bills for homes and businesses for up to two years has been welcomed by the leader of North Lincolnshire Council.
The country’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced plans which will see families in North Lincolnshire save an anticipated £1,000 on their energy bills.
The Energy Price Guarantee will supersede the previously announced Ofgem price gap which would have seen energy costs increased by more than 80 per cent on 1 October.
The move is in addition to the £400 support already announced, and the Council Tax Energy Rebate previously paid out.
Cllr Rob Waltham said: “The rising cost of energy has been a matter of great concern for many residents across North Lincolnshire, particularly pensioners and other people on fixed incomes.
“These proposals will offer a great deal of comfort, and warmth, to thousands of families here in North Lincolnshire.”
The proposals – which will be ratified through emergency legislation – also included support for park home residents, schools and colleges.
Businesses will also have their energy costs capped for at least six months.
Cllr Waltham said: “Many business will now be given a reprieve, they are the lifeblood of our economy and our communities and now this support will help them through the coming months. This announcement will protect jobs here in North Lincolnshire.”
While the immediate support announced is expected to reduce the cost of energy, Cllr Waltham urged people to continue to try and reduce their energy consumption.
He said: “While this immediate support will make a huge difference to bills, we should continue to make every effort to be more efficient in our use of energy.
“There are a great many things which can be done by homeowners to reduce their consumption.”
For information, visit the financial support, advice and guidance page on our website.