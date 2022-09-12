Overnight closure changes for Waddington road resurfacing works
Diversions will be in place
Please be aware that the Phase 4 resurfacing works, originally planned to start earlier this week in Waddington, will begin on Monday 12 September.
Below is an update to phases 4 and 5:
- Phase 4 – Hill Top / Tinkers Lane – Monday 12 September for up to three weeks
Night-time road closure of Hill Top / Tinkers Lane (from Hill Top at the Staples Lane bell mouth to Tinkers Lane junction with A607), 7pm to 6am
Diversion via: south on A607 / west on Church Lane, Hill Top and Station Road / north on Low Road / north on Brant Road / south on Station Road, and vice versa
- Phase 5 – Brant Road surfacing – Monday 3 October for four weeks
Night-time road closure of Brant Road (from Palm Road / Boundary Stores to Station Road), 7pm to 6am
Diversion via: Hill Top Road / Hill Top & Tinker Lane / north on A607 to Lincoln / south on Newark Road, and vice versa