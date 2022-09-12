Overnight closure changes for Waddington road resurfacing works

A licensing review into a Skegness store where an illegal worker was found has been adjourned so that further arguments can be put forward.

East Lindsey District Council’s Licensing Committee on Monday was due to review Ali Kayran’s premises licence for Arcade (Tower) Mini-Market in Sandbeck Arcade on Drummond Road following a request from Lincolnshire Police.

A report from Chief Constable Chris Haward describes how the force had received intelligence to suggest illegal workers employed within premises in the area and checks on the employer found he also had control of the Arcade Mini-Market.

However, following a 13 minute initial meeting including a minute’s silence for Queen Eliabeth II, the committee adjourned to read new information which had been submitted.

A spokesman for the authority has now confirmed the review has been adjourned until Thursday, September 22, at 10am.

“The adjournment was to allow for more time for all parties to put forward arguments,” they said.

Reports before the committee had described how a joint visit by officers, along with Immigration Officers, on June 15, resulted in the arrest of a male working behind the counter at the premises who had come to the country on a visitor’s visa, but who had no right to work in the country for the duration of his stay.

Compliance checks carried out by officers also found breaches of the premises licence including out of date staff training and refusals registers, as well as alcoholic drinks not being price marked.

The force is asking the committee to “seriously consider a revocation of the premises licence”.

Mr Kayran has held the premises licence for the business since December 2015.

He has also held the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) role for the site since that date.

His personal licence was granted by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

In January 2017 an application to extend the licensing hours at the premises was refused by ELDC Councillors after Lincolnshire Police submitted evidence that the business had failed a test purchase operation and a further compliance visit to the premises found a number of areas.