Overnight road closures for carriageway reconstruction in Grimsby

North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, are carrying out works on Great Coates Road, between Larmour Road / Wybers Way junction and Yarborough Road / Little Coates Road junction.

The works include:

The installation of a new parallel crossing adjacent to the River Freshney, replacement of the existing bridge parapet, fencing, and footway resurfacing.

Construction of a new section of footpath within the park area adjacent to the new pedestrian crossing.

Footpath reconstruction outside houses no 34, 36, 7 and 7A due to damage.

Replacement of existing damaged road gullies.

Carriageway reconstruction and road markings.

A parallel crossing is a combined pedestrian and cycle crossing. These types of crossing enable cyclists to cross a road safely with the same level of priority as a zebra crossing gives a pedestrian. The crossing looks similar to a zebra crossing but also includes a cycling crossing area which is parallel to the zebra crossing area, this is marked by broken white lines.

This project combines Local Transport Plan Funding for highway maintenance and funding from the Active Travel Tranche 2 fund, the objectives of which are to increase cycling and walking activity in the area and provide safer access to schools and businesses.

The works will begin on Monday 10 October and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

The first stage of works will involve the removal of the existing traffic island adjacent to the River Freshney bridge. This will be completed under an overnight road closure of Great Coates Road between the hours of 7pm Monday 10 October to 6am Tuesday 11 October.

Following the removal of the traffic island, the main civil works will begin. This will include kerbing, gully replacements, the construction of a new section of footpath, existing footpath resurfacing, installation of beacons for the new parallel crossing and the installation of a new bridge parapet.

When construction is undertaken on the new section of footpath adjacent to the River Freshney bridge, the contractor may have to close the access point to the Freshney Parkway footpath for a short period of time to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and the contractors. Pedestrian routes onto the Parkway from Mayfair Drive East will remain open during this time.

These civil works will start on Monday 10 October and will continue until Friday 25 November. Please be aware, to ensure the works can be completed safely and to ensure the safety of the contractor, the works will be completed under temporary traffic signals.

From Monday 10 October to Wednesday 16 November, there will be 24-hour temporary traffic signals. And from Thursday 17 November to Friday 25 November, there will be daytime temporary traffic signals between 6am and 7pm.

There will also be overnight road closures between Thursday 17 November to the morning of Saturday 3 December each night from 7pm to 6am.

These closures will be in place for the final stage of the project which involves carriageway resurfacing and carriageway reconstruction works between Larmour Road / Wybers Way junction and Yarborough Road / Little Coates Road junction followed by reinstatement of road markings and the installation of road markings for the new parallel crossing. The road will be open during the day and at weekends.

During all stages of the works, on-street parking will be temporarily suspended. Please support the contractor by not parking vehicles on the carriageway, footpath or verge, in the works location to ensure a safe working area can be maintained and avoid delaying the works programme, which will result in additional nights of road closures to complete the works.

Please allow extra time for your journeys and, where possible, please use alternative routes to avoid possible delays.

The council, EQUANS, and contractor Specialist Surfacing Ltd would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.