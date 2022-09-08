Overnight road closures for carriageway resurfacing works in Lincoln this autumn

Improving the quality of the roads and increase their longevity

Seven nights of works are scheduled to happen at the top of the city as a continuing part of a multi-phase series of surfacing works.

The improvement programme will continue to improve the quality of the roads and increase their longevity.

Eastgate and Northgate in Lincoln are the next areas to get the carriageway resurfacing work as part of a planned programme of improvement scheduled to continue across the next two years.

Starting on September 19, the latest batch of work will go on for a total of seven nights. The affected roads will be closed whilst resurfacing works are ongoing with diversions in place where necessary.

The first week’s schedule happens across Monday 19 September to Thursday 22 September inclusive with crews working on site from 19.00 to 06.00.

There will be no work carried out on Friday, Saturday or Sunday night to minimise impact on local businesses during the busy trading time.

Work then resumes for three more nights starting on Monday September 26 with crews again working from 19.00 to 06.00.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “We’re about to get into the next phase of surfacing works in this busy area which will mean an improvement to the roads for all involved.

“Nightworks are never easy but they are necessary to keep disruption down a minimum. Our crews onsite will be working as quickly as possible to get the improvement carried out. The new road surface will mean better travelling conditions for residents and businesses in the area.

“I would like to thank everyone affected by these works for their patience and understanding whilst our teams are on site.”