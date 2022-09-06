Parents of Lilia Valutyte walk from Boston to Lincoln Cathedral for their daughter
Raising over £4,000 to build a memorial for Lilia
The parents of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, who was murdered in Boston on July 28, have completed a walk from Boston Stump to Lincoln Cathedral, raising more than £4,000 to build a memorial for their daughter and to help with funeral costs,
On Saturday, Lina Savicke and Aurelijus Savickas, along with 15 friends, walked from Boston Stump to Lincoln Cathedral, a distance of about 30 miles.
Setting off at 6am in the morning, the walk took them till gone 9pm at night.
Just weeks after the death of their daughter, the couple are hoping that some good can come from everything they’ve been through and are hoping to raise more to help them cope with the difficult times that will certainly lie ahead.
Artura Galinis, organiser and friend of the family, told BBC Look North: “I’m feeling inspired to do more of these kind of things for other people as well, if I can help – if I can’t give from myself I can do something like this.”