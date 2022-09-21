Parents pay tribute to teen who died in Lincolnshire village crash

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received”

The parents of 17-year-old Lewis Marvill, from Alford, have released a tribute after he sadly died following a road traffic collision in Welton Le Marsh.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received; Lewis was such a quiet and humble lad; he would have hated all the fuss!

But we want him to know just how proud we are of him as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Lewis was so loved by everyone who knew him; he was such a kind, caring and honest young man.

Lewis loved football and was a massive Nottingham Forest fan; he never missed a match.

We are all devastated by his loss and there will not be a day that goes by where we won’t be thinking of him, and how much we love and miss him.

Fly high Lewis… love you always.”