4 hours ago

Parents pay tribute to teen who died in Lincolnshire village crash

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received”
Lewis Marvill, 17, sadly died in the crash.

The parents of 17-year-old Lewis Marvill, from Alford, have released a tribute after he sadly died following a road traffic collision in Welton Le Marsh.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received; Lewis was such a quiet and humble lad; he would have hated all the fuss!

But we want him to know just how proud we are of him as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Lewis was so loved by everyone who knew him; he was such a kind, caring and honest young man.

Lewis loved football and was a massive Nottingham Forest fan; he never missed a match.

We are all devastated by his loss and there will not be a day that goes by where we won’t be thinking of him, and how much we love and miss him.

Fly high Lewis… love you always.”