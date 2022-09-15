Plans for 167 new homes submitted to Boston council

Three applications to the south of Boston

Major development plans for around 167 houses have been submitted in the Boston area in the past week.

Boston Borough Council’s planning portal shows two plans along Church Green Road, in Fishtoft, from Walter Pearson and Sons (Farms) for 93 homes.

Meanwhile Chestnut Homes is looking to build 74 homes on land north of Slippery Gowt Lane.

Walter Pearson and Sons’ application consists of a 52 home plan, including 10 classed as affordable, and a 41 entirely classed as affordable home plan.

The properties will be a mix of one-four bed homes and the entire development will encircle a central area of green parkland.

Although the bigger application is included in the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan, the smaller site will be classed as an exception site due to it providing “much-needed low cost housing” said the developers.

“The proposal will function very well and certainly add to the architectural and landscape quality for the lifetime of the development,” said the applicants.

“[It] will be visually attractive throughout the two projects, and the central area, with effective landscaping, will help to reflect local character but with a contemporary twist to the houses and landscaping.”

It later adds: “The proposal will help support amenities both in the village and within the Town Centre. It will provide new young children for the Primary School and the local Scout Group in the village.”

Chestnut Homes plans form the fifth phase of the 200-home home Heron Park development which began off Wyberton Low Road.

It will be accessed via Curlew Road as part of a street already approved in earlier applications.

In documents to the authority, Chestnut Homes said the site is already predominantly residential and “readily available”.

“It is a well-served location in close proximity to amenities and facilities such as schools, shops and food outlets, and employment opportunities; this is supported by national and local planning policy,” they said.

The new homes will be a mix of one-three bedroom and two storeys in height.

“This application looks to develop 48 dwellings on the residual land covered by the existing approval, combined with 26 dwellings situated on the additional land which is currently unallocated. In line with planning policies, we are therefore seeking to make efficient use of the land which is situated in the sub-regional centre of Boston,” said Chestnut’s documents.

Of the homes, 11 homes could be included as classed as affordable.

“The provision of the additional housing will boost housing delivery within Boston, in what is regarded a suitable location for housing,” they said.

