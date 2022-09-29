Plans to convert former Lincoln cafe into tapas and cocktail bar

New life for the cafe chain closed for three years

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Patisserie Valerie on upper Lincoln High Street into a new tapas and cocktail bar.

Sam Culling, of TT Lincoln, has applied to the City of Lincoln Council, to partially refurbish the existing cafe and seating area for the new venue to be known as the Tap and Tonic.

Documents submitted to the authority’s planning department describe how the existing counter will be replaced with a new U-shaped bar.

Further works will take place to repair the front and back of the premises while two new toilets will be added.

“Minimal work is planned to be conducted to the overall layout with minimal changes to the external elevation,” said the report.

“The proposal has been carefully considered during the design process to ensure that there is minimal impact to the listed building and surrounding heritage assets.”

The application said there will be a total of 10 full-time equivalent staff, including five full-time and 10 part-time roles.

The business plans to open 11am-2am, Monday-Sunday, according to the forms submitted.

Patisserie Valerie closed in June 2019 amid fraud allegations and arrests connected to the stricken bakery chain.