Police appeal after bank card used fraudulently in Spalding
The card was used to spend £255 at several different locations
We are appealing for information after a bank card was used fraudulently to make a string of purchases in Spalding.
A man lost his mobile phone on Commercial Road between a takeaway and Cley Hall Hotel on September 12.
His bank card was in his mobile phone case.
Over two days the card was then used fraudulently to spend £255 at several different locations, including McDonald’s, B&M Stores and Tesco.
We are now appealing for information to help identify and locate the man pictured in these photos as we believe he can help us in our investigation.
He is thought to be in his early 20’s, be around 5’10” tall, with light brown hair, clean shaven, and carrying a distinctive blue adidas back pack.
The man appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.
If you think you can help, you can contact us in one of the following ways –
- By calling 101 quoting incident 167 of 12 September.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 167 of 12 September in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.