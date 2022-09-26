Police appeal over sexual assault report in Grimsby
Officers investigating reports of a sexual assault are appealing for information following an incident on Tuesday 20 September.
It is reported that a woman was walking along Victoria Street West, Grimsby at around 4pm when she was followed by an unknown man who touched her inappropriately.
A number of lines of enquiry have been investigated and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist with our enquiries.
If this man is you, or you know who he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 276 of 20 September.