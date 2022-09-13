Police appeal to identify driver who may have witnessed Scunthorpe assault
We are appealing for help to identify the driver of a black Ford Fiesta who we believe may have witnessed a reported assault on Sunday 11 September at approximately 2:00am.
A man and woman are alleged to have been involved in an altercation and the woman is believed to been assaulted on Portman Road, Scunthorpe.
In an attempt to flee the area, the woman is believed to have sought the assistance of the driver of the black Ford Fiesta.
Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for the driver of the car to come forward.
We would also like to hear from anybody else who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 73 11 September.