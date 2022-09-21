Post-pandemic spike in births and marriages in Lincolnshire

A provision service for special educational needs in Lincolnshire collapsed under more than half a million pounds of unpaid debt, owed to staff, HMRC and even the CEO himself.

Former Specialist Education Support Network (SESN) boss Richard Bell told reporters he was ‘genuinely saddened’ by the loss of the service, which he said opened new opportunities for many.

But he conceded that the business’ failures were down to a lack of investment and “inconsistent” referrals from schools and local authorities.

SESN, which offered provisions and help to young people with social, emotional, mental health or behavioural difficulties in Lincolnshire, began a winding down process on February 7 – five years after it first formed in June 2017.

It included the closure of independent Lincoln school, the George Johnson Education Centre at The Point Business Park, named after the last surviving Dambuster.

Upon its closure, CEO Richard Bell told The Lincolnite that it was a “real privilege” to offer the service to a host of young people in the local area, but details of why it had to close were sparse.

It has now been revealed that SESN ceased operations with more than £500,000 in unpaid debts – with H M Revenue & Customs owed £93,519.44 by the network.

As well as this, almost £16,000 was owed for pension payments of staff, and claims of over £44,500 were made against the business by former employees.

The landlords of the site where SESN operated claimed for £109,050.99, and a summary of liabilities stated that there was an estimated total deficiency of £527,348.33 for the educational network to pay back.

Liquidators have now filed the process of winding up the company.

In response to enquiries from The Lincolnite, Richard Bell said in a statement that a lack of sponsorship and investment resulted in the business’ financial troubles, citing “inconsistent” referrals from schools and local authorities.

He said: “As you can hopefully appreciate the closure of the George Johnson Education Centre and the liquidation of its proprietor Specialist Education Support Network has been an extremely difficult and emotional process.

“Whilst Specialist Education Support Network also provided outreach services and CPD training, its main revenue came through the referrals from schools and local authorities to our independent school.

“When those referrals did not come through and/or were inconsistent it impacted on the overall financial stability of the business, which unfortunately amplified to a point the business eventually became insolvent.

“As any small businesses will identify, the need for investment and/or sponsorship is beneficial in launching and developing a business. Throughout the 5 years of running and managing SESN we had little to no investment or sponsorship.”

Mr Bell went on to say that he had invested a “great deal” of operational costs for SESN, as shown on his statement of affairs during the liquidation process. Figures show that Richard Bell is owed £128,761 from his own company, which he will not get back.

He added: “To ensure the young people received the provision and support during periods of few referrals and low numbers, as the sole director, I self-funded a great deal of the operational costs, which I will not reacquire.

“Having worked within SEMH education for over 10 years, I recognise the continual need for SEMH provision, not only locally but nationally.

“My passion remains the same and unfortunately my personal time, efforts & financial investments, were not enough for SESN to become the successful provision I had hoped it to be in order to support those not able to access mainstream education in Lincolnshire and surrounding areas.

“With this ongoing passion to ensure children and young people have the right provision and access to inclusive education, I set up NeuroEducation Ltd shortly after in order to continue my efforts, in a consultancy and training capacity, but more importantly provide for my family after such a long, difficult 5 year process where I had not taken a wage throughout.”

The debts didn’t stop there, as banks and institutions claimed around £38,000 was owed by SESN, and bridging loan company TFG Capital claimed a deficiency of £54,750 against the business.

Both Lincolnshire County Council and North Kesteven District Council were listed in the organisations that were owed money by the network, totalling close to £7,500.

“Unfortunately, as many small businesses owners regularly experience, our efforts to fulfil our visions are not always successful”, says Richard.

“I am genuinely saddened that not only local businesses that provided a service to SESN have lost out from the company’s liquidation, but so too have local authorities for business rate payments, but more importantly, dedicated staff who were unfortunately made redundant.

“Whilst it was very difficult and disappointing to see our students find alternative education provision due to the closure of George Johnson Education Centre, some of which had been with us for a long period of time, the provision supported a total of 120 young people throughout its time, of which I am very proud.

“I continue to have ex-students approach me in the street or reach out who have successfully gone onto further education and are pleased to tell me of their achievements since leaving George Johnson Education Centre.

“I want to thank my family and close friends for being there throughout the very difficult times and low points and for supporting the efforts in developing what I hope and believe benefited those young people we supported when there were little opportunities available to them.”

As Richard previously mentioned, he has since launched a consultancy platform called NeuroEducation, which offers support and resources for SEND students at schools.

He hopes this will allow him to continue to bring his vision to life – helping children with specialist educational needs get the support and resources they require.

Richard concluded: “At NeuroEducation we provide valuable resources, multi-specialist support and training to schools, educational settings and professionals in developing and implementing effective, inclusive strategies and environments for their students with SEND and SEMH difficulties.

“This includes our published Personal Progression Workbook, a resource currently being used in many schools around the country to identify their student’s difficulties by developing an open dialogue and build their emotional literacy and critical thinking skills.”