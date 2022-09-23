Public consultation gives parents chance to shape childcare in North East Lincolnshire
Council encouraging as many parents as possible to respond
A public consultation has been launched to give parents the chance to influence childcare in North East Lincolnshire.
North East Lincolnshire Council has published a public consultation on the childcare that is on offer to families.
Under the 2006 Childcare Act, all Council’s in England are required to secure sufficient childcare for working parents, or parents who are studying or training for employment, for children aged 0-14 (or up to 18 for children with a disability).
To do this, the Council is asking local residents about their childcare needs and about the childcare opportunities already on offer in the area.
Councillor Margaret Cracknell, portfolio holder for children, young people and education at North East Lincolnshire Council, said:“We carry out this consultation every year to ascertain how local childcare is meeting the needs of our parents and families.
“It’s important that as many parents as possible respond to the consultation so we can gauge whether we need to encourage more childcare solutions.”
Take part in the consultation at www.nelincs.gov.uk/have-your-say. The survey closes on 2nd October 2022.
If you need to speak to someone to give your views or ask any questions or you need a copy of the survey posting to you, you can ring the Engagement team on 01472 324380 or send an email to [email protected] or call 01472 326292 (option 1). Large print surveys are available.