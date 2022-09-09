Red Arrows seek airspace access over their new home at RAF Waddington

The consultation also makes plans for new Protector drones at the base

RAF Waddington has launched a public consultation for an airspace change proposal over the base, ahead of welcoming the Red Arrows and Protector drones.

The 12-week consultation, which started on Wednesday, September 7, is part of a bid to grant airspace access to new aircraft arriving at RAF Waddington in the near future.

A statement from the consultation announces that Red Arrows flying activity will begin over RAF Waddington from early 2023, with the team’s relocation taking place in late 2022.

It would enable the operation of the the world’s first certified Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, known as the Protector RG MK1 drones, to go ahead at RAF Waddington – following a £100 million deal signed by the Ministry of Defence in 2019.

The Red Arrows will also need this airspace access, as they prepare for a permanent move to Waddington this autumn, due to the imminent closure of the display team’s previous home RAF Scampton.

If permission is granted, the Red Arrows will be able to conduct flying display activity and the Protector drones will operate from RAF Waddington, as per previously announced plans.

Members of the general public, local authorities, aviation stakeholders and also members of the National Air Traffic Management Advisory Council are invited to take part in the consultation – which can be accessed online here.

The consultation documents say: “There is a requirement for a large Remotely Piloted Air System (RPAS) to operate out of RAF Waddington from the mid-2020s. Pursuit of an ACP optimises an approach, in terms of efficiency and safety, for RPAS to operate from and to RAF Waddington.

“Furthermore, this approach will support the safe integration of the RPAS into the national airspace structures, given the anticipated performance of on-board systems and the surrounding airspace classification.

“Access to existing training areas around the UK will also be considered as part of the integration into the national airspace structures.

“There is an emerging requirement for the RAF Aerobatic Team to conduct display flying activity over RAF Waddington from early 2023 following the Team’s relocation from RAF Scampton in late 2022.

“Integration of this requirement within the Protector ACP is considered the safest operating model.”

Live drop-in events will also be held around the Lincoln area in September, which are open to the public and allow for general feedback on the proposals.

These events take place at:

September 21 – Lincoln Guildhall and Stonebow – 10.30am to 6pm

September 28 – Redwood Drive Community Centre, Waddington – 10.30am to 6pm

Feedback will then be collated and analysed to shape the final proposal, that will eventually be submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority. The consultation runs until November 30.