Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty’s notable Lincolnshire visits

End of an era as Britain’s longest serving monarch passes away

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96, bringing to an end the longest monarchy reign in the history of the United Kingdom.

The Queen was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday morning, following doctor concerns over her health.

She passed away peacefully with family members by her side, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Price Harry and Meghan Markle.

Her Majesty’s life came to an end on the same year of her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne and reaffirming her place as the longest serving monarch in British history.

Among her final acts on the throne was to confirm the appointment of Liz Truss as Great Britain’s Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire needs little to no introduction to Her Majesty and the Royal Family as a whole – with the county serving as an essential arm of the Royal Air Force for generations.

It is the home of the world famous Red Arrows, as well as the legendary Dambusters squadron of RAF Scampton from the Second World War.

Lincolnshire aircraft regularly partake in flypasts for royal celebrations, most recently during a Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this June.

To pay tribute to Her Royal Highness, we took a look back at some of the notable occasions Queen Elizabeth II visited our wonderful county on royal duties – from opening universities to celebrating her Golden Jubilee.

Her first recorded visit to Lincolnshire came in July 1949, when she came to Grimsby as part of Silver Jubilee celebrations for the Queen Mother, Elizabeth I.

Her Majesty also cut the ribbon on the opening of Pelham Bridge in Lincoln back in June 1958. It was early in her reign on the throne, coming just six years after she first became Queen.

This visit also saw her arrive in Grimsby, where she opened the King George V playing field and went to check out the local docks.

Elizabeth II was back in Lincoln in 1996 to unveil the University of Lincoln’s first building on Brayford Pool campus. She then went to a mosque in North Lincolnshire during Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

Joining her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen twice visited the Festival of Nations in Scunthorpe, first in 1977 and then again in 2002.

On the edge of Lincolnshire, Her Majesty also opened Humber Bridge in 1981 with Prince Philip, before driving over for the first time.