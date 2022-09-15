Road and footpath closure for works near Grimsby
The works will take nearly a month to complete
North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, are carrying out structural maintenance works on Middle Drain Bridge on Hobson Way in Stallingborough.
The works will include repairing defects to the concrete bridge deck, installing new waterproofing and reconstructing the carriageway and footway over the bridge deck.
These works are part of the Local Transport Plan programme.
The works are programmed to start on Tuesday, September 20 and are scheduled to be completed on Friday, October 14.
To enable these works to be carried out safely, a 24-hour road and footpath closure will be in place between South Marsh Road / Hobson Way junction and K & C Coachworks.
A signed diversion route will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians will have to seek an alternative route.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the works where practically possible, although this may not be achievable during certain activities.
Every effort will be made to minimise disruption throughout the works. However, please be aware that some elements will be noisy.
We recommend that you allow extra time for your journeys whilst the works are undertaken.
The council, EQUANS and contractor EC Surfacing Ltd would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.