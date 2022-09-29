Rollercoaster wedding for couple who swapped Las Vegas for Skeg-Vegas

A thrill-seeking couple from Derby swapped Las Vegas for ‘Skeg-Vegas’ when they tied the knot at one of the UK’s favourite theme parks – Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Leanne Smith, 33, and Lee Churchill 39, had originally intended to get married in Las Vegas before COVID changed the plans for their special day.

They then chose their favourite theme park as the place to host their white wedding on September 27.

The newlyweds are big fans of the Skegness theme park, visiting regularly and enjoying all the thrills from the site’s 30-plus attractions. They reached out to Fantasy Island last year to see whether the theme park could host their big day and received a big ‘yes’.

Leanne and Lee ventured into the theme park’s indoor attraction area – The Pyramid – as decorations adorned the venue infitting with the island adventure theme.

After the ceremony, the couple enjoyed their first ride as a married couple on The Millennium – a 150ft high and 55mph rollercoaster.

The happy couple then enjoyed a reception in the Explorer Bar, where guests were treated to a wedding meal befitting the location – seaside fish and chips supplied by local chippy Mrs M’s.

Guests were also able enjoy other rides at the theme park such as The Balloons, Dragon Mountain, Seaquarium, Toucan Tours, and new indoor attractions Harrington FLint’s Island Adventures and The Guardian.

They even took part in a spot of mini-golf at the attraction’s Lava Creek Adventure Golf.

Bride Leanne said: “We are so happy to be able to enjoy the happiest day of our lives here at Fantasy Island. The theme park is our favourite place, we come all the time! Being married here is something we only dreamed of; we didn’t know it could be possible!

“We weren’t sure whether they’d let us as we know it’s quite unconventional, however, we saw a post on Facebook asking if getting married here was something anyone had thought of – I emailed straight away! I was over the moon when I got a reply.

“We’re thrill-seekers at heart. Whenever we visit, we’re straight on the rides. Toucan Tours is my favourite, whereas Lee prefers The Millennium. We can’t wait to come back to Fantasy Island as a married couple and remember what an amazing wedding day we had here.”

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “It was a true honour to host Lee and Leanne at Fantasy Island for their special day. We know how much they love visiting the theme park, so it was amazing to be able to share their wedding day with them.

“Lee and Leanne are real thrill-seekers, so it felt rather fitting that they tied the knot here of all places. We wish the wedding couple a lifetime of happiness together and we cannot wait to see them onsite once again, this time as a married couple!”.