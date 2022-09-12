Rugby Report: Lincolnshire clubs pay tribute to The Queen as matches go ahead

Rugby clubs across Lincolnshire paid tribute with either a minute or two minutes’ silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their matches at the weekend.

In a statement before the weekend’s fixtures, the RFU said: “Rugby at its heart is about community and bringing people together, in good times and in sad.

“Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead, with families and friends congregating, it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.”

Harry Pickett crossed for four tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV continued their winning start to the 2022/23 league campaign with a 53-10 victory over a Southwell side coached by former Wales international player Andy Powell.

Ollie Halligan scored a try for the second successive match, while fellow forwards Matt Keeton and Ben Crowe, as well as centre Josh White also got their names on the scoresheet.

Fly-half Louie Cooke had another decent afternoon with the boot kicking five conversions and one penalty in a bonus point win for Brian Kelly’s men.

In the same division, it was a difficult afternoon for Market Rasen & Louth who suffered a 31-7 defeat away against Hinckley’s 2nd XV.

Spencer Holvey scored the try for Freddie Tuilagi’s side, with Will Wood adding the conversion.

Lincoln Imps XV began life in the NLD Merit Table East 1 with an impressive 53-0 victory away against Horncastle.

Man-of-the-match Rory Standish crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Lincoln, while Henry Uings grabbed two, and Sam Cave, Kodi Strand, Harry Atkinson, and Jake Keeton each scored one.

Brothers Luke and Alex Brodrick successfully kicked three and one conversions respectively.

Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes was proud of his side for never letting their heads drop in a difficult game, while winger Jay Judge and prop Jake Taylor put in impressive performances in only their second game for the club.

Lincoln Rugby Club’s youth section, from under 6 to the Colts (under 18), held a minute’s silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Josh Lugsden, Ethan Taylor, Callan McSherry, and Alasdair Fagan all scored tries, and Josh Clarke kicked one conversion, as Scunthorpe secure a losing bonus point in a 29-22 away defeat against Doncaster Phoenix.

Stamford also picked up a losing bonus point in their narrow 29-24 defeat at Market Bosworth in Counties 1 Midlands East (South).

Captain Tom Wire, Toby Anderson, Jack Jones and Iain Downer all scored tries for Stamford, with the latter also adding two conversions.

In the same division, Bourne had no choice but to concede their match due to injuries and availability, so Bugbrooke were awarded a home walkover.

Meanwhile, George Chandler crossed for two tries as Stamford’s 2nd XV recorded an impressive 39-12 victory against Boston.

Paul Beard scored a try against his former club, while Dave Breslin, Ali Hands, Tom Giddens, and Sunni Appan also got their names on the scoresheet. Appan also added two conversions.

James Baker and Alex Hough scored Boston’s tries and Lucas Whitby added a conversion.

It was also a great day for Stamford Women who continued their pre-season with an emphatic 61-10 victory against Belper Ladies.

Hannah Dennis crossed for a hat-trick of tries and Sammy Pocock grabbed two.

Kayna Penrose-Toms, Niamh Johnson, Gemma Alcoran, and Brogan Cranfield each scored one try on a fine afternoon for Stamford.

Captain Daisy Attley had a successful afternoon with the boot as she converted eight of the nine tries.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Luke Chaplin crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Grimsby claimed an emphatic 70-22 home victory against Sileby Town.

Lewis Newsum grabbed two tries, while Evan Picking, Allan Oliver, Alex Lucas, Kyle Skipworth, and Billy Stainton each scored one.

Jess Matthews successfully converted all 10 of Grimsby’s tries.

Ollie Miller and Nikita Gusev impressed on their first team debuts for Grimsby after having come through the club’s youth section.

Gav Purvis, James Goodrich and Harry Cox crossed for two tries apiece as Kesteven ended Gainsborough’s year-long unbeaten run with a 42-33 home win against Gainsborough.

Will Walker and Matt Grinney also scored tries for Kesteven, with the latter adding one conversion.

Gainsborough had gone into the match with an unbeaten run of 26 games in all competitions, but tries from Brad Beresford, Kieron Smythe, Tom Mell, Martin Rice, and Ricky Davey were not enough to prevent defeat. Beresford kicked three conversions and Smythe added one.

In addition to the tributes held at rugby clubs across the country for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a minute’s silence was also held in honour of Kesteven’s Ally Betts who has sadly passed away.

Man-of-the-match Sean Bishop scored a try for Boston as they secured a 10-5 win at home against Nottingham Casuals.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Wayne Harley who kicked one conversion and one penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), two tries from Callum Lewis helped Spalding to a hard-fought 17-16 win at Luton.

Fabian Simpson also scored a try for Spalding and Conall Mason kicked one conversion.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Luke Thorton scored a try as Cleethorpes secured a losing bonus point in a 12-10 defeat away against Paviors’ 2nd XV.

Morgan Adams made his senior debut for Cleethorpes and successfully kicked one conversion and one penalty.

North Hykeham were awarded a home walkover after Southwell’s 2nd XV were unable to play the fixture.

Sleaford’s match at Nottingham Corsairs was awarded as an away walkover as their opposition were unable to field a side, but the Lincolnshire club managed to arrange a friendly against Skegness.

Sleaford’s 1st XV captain Adam Loveday grabbed two tries and Joe Jones, Joe Fraser, and Dan Mackie each scored one in a 33-17 victory.

Sleaford’s club captain Mackie also slotted over four conversions.

Lewis Haigh, Matthew Cole, and John Hummel scored the tries for Skegness in a game played in great spirit, with the latter also kicking one conversion.

Stamford College Old Boys battled hard in their friendly against Oundle’s Under-23s before going down to a 19-5 defeat.

Tiago Rodrigues scored the only try of the match for Stamford.

Deeping Dinosaurs’ veterans side were able to take positives out of the match despite a 34-0 defeat away against Stewarts & Lloyds.

The whole team put a good shift in, with a solid performance from second row Matt Benton, while James Davison, who began on the wing and ended the game at full-back, was named as the Lincolnshire side’s man-of-the-match.