Scunthorpe fondly recalls Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to mosque
“We just felt proud”
Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire are fondly remembering when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited a mosque in the town during the tension-filled months following the September 11 attacks.
It was 20 years ago, on July 31 2002, when Queen Elizabeth spoke to members of the Pakistan Social and Cultural Islamic Centre, and memories of that day are still strong.
Immi Juwaid, from the Islamic Centre Scunthorpe told BBC Look North: “Seven or eight months earlier 9/11 had happened and tensions were very high in North Lincolnshire.”
“There was a lot of backlash going and we felt very isolated and the Queen’s visit helped relations and we are forever in debt to her.”
Kass Jawaid’s grandad invited the Queen all that time ago and Kass said his grandad always counted the visit as being “one of his greatest achievements.”