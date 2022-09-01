Grantham shop refuses to back plans to tackle street drinking

Police are asking all businesses to work with them in reducing it

Police have raised concerns over a Grantham convenience store owner who refuses to say whether he would help stamp out street drinking.

Rajaratnam Prapaharan has applied for an alcohol licence for Newton Convenience Store on St Catherine’s Street.

Lincolnshire Police say street drinking is a serious nuisance around the town centre, and want assurances that businesses will work with them to prevent it.

This could include no sales of high-alcohol beers and ciders, or banning sales to identified problem drinkers.

However, Mr Prapaharan says it would be unfair if he was the only shop forced to agree to this condition.

The dispute has triggered a hearing by South Kesteven District Council’s licensing committee.

The condition says that the licence holder will “actively engage with and work with the local police and council licensing teams in respect of initiatives designed to address local street drinking cultures and associated anti-social behaviours by such persons.”

It’s hoped that all stores in the town’s alcohol control zone will eventually be signed up to the scheme.

Sergeant Ian Cotton wrote: “The people of Grantham deserve to enjoy the town centre without being subject to the anti-social behaviour that comes with street drinking. Retailers have a great responsibility in selling alcohol and I hope that this condition would put the community at the centre of thinking rather than profit.

“On speaking with [Mr Prapaharan], he stated that he was happy to help authorities but felt that it would be unfair if he was the only store in the area with this condition.”

He says all other conditions were “proportionate and well thought out”, and the dispute surrounds just one issue.

The council say that there has been a significant increase of people congregating on St Peter’s Hill and drinking within the alcohol control zone.

The shop would be located in the former Reel Cinema, and the application requests the right to sell alcohol from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Mr Prapaharan would be both the premises licence holder and the designated premises supervisor for the store.

He agreed that staff will carry out a daily litter pick outside the store as police requested.

The hearing will be held on Friday, September 9 to decide whether the license will be granted.

Mr Prapaharan has been contacted for comment.