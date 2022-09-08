Skull found in duck pond dates back to Roman period, forensics say

Forensic examination has concluded that a skull found in a duck pond in Louth is from the Roman period.

Our officers and a team of forensics attended the pond at Pear Tree Lane in Fulstow on 16 June following a report of a skull in a duck pond.

The skull was sent off for further examination. The results have not come back.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “The results tell us that the remains are not modern, and it is likely that this individual was alive during the Roman period, between AD 276 and 342.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation and thank the person who reported this to us.”

The skull will be transferred to a local archaeologist.

Original release – June 17

Police officers and forensics are at the duck pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, following a report of a human skull being found by a member of the public.

Our force control room was called by a member of the public who reported that the bone was in the pond at around 12.37pm on Thursday 16 June.

We believe this may be a human skull, but this will be determined by an in-depth forensic examination of the skull which can take up to several weeks to complete.

The area has been cordoned off and we expect to remain in the area carrying out a full search over the weekend and into Monday.