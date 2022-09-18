Sleaford business offers safe place for school children amid ‘bullying and assault reports’

A fashion boutique in Sleaford said it wants “to act as a place of safety for any child who feels distressed or in danger” after claiming it continues to see “reports of school children being bullied or assaulted” in the town’s Market Place.

Bellissimo Boutique, which is also located in the Market Place, took to social media this week to air its views saying “we regularly see some awful things taking place,” whilst claiming that the local police and schools don’t appear to be taking action on the issue.

The Lincolnite contacted Lincolnshire Police for a response. The force said towards the end of the last school year it “engaged with the local school” and a letter was also sent out by Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft to parents prior to the summer holidays about speaking to children regarding “acceptable behaviour and ASB”.

Sergeant Mumby-Croft said the force has attended the Market Place on “several occasions and seen very few issues,” and that “mostly all we witness is youths in high spirits at the end of the day,” but they will continue to patrol the area.

Bellissimo Boutique’s social media post said: “Sadly, we continue to see reports of school children being bullied or assaulted in the the Market Place after school in the afternoons.

“The Market Place is a bit of a nightmare when the schools break up, causing the shops to either take in external signage or even close due to the bad behaviour and damage that takes place.

“We regularly see some awful things taking place, especially when there are new intakes with the younger children, but neither the schools nor the local police seem to take any action or show any interest.

“At Bellissimo Boutique in the Market Place, we are more than happy to act as a place of safety for any child who feels distressed or in danger.

“They can come in to the shop and we will ensure that they are cared for and that they can safely contact an adult to come and collect them, and we don’t mind them waiting in the shop until someone can come and get them.

“No child should feel that they are alone or that no one will help them, so please do let your children know to simply come into the shop and ask for help.”

Sergeant Stuart Mumby-Croft, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We did see some reports of school children fighting and causing minor disturbances in the Marketplace towards the end of the last school year prior to the summer holidays.

“We engaged with the local school whose pupil’s most commonly attend the area after school and have been identified as causing some issues and we also sent a letter out from myself to all parents prior to the summer holidays about speaking to their children about acceptable behaviour and ASB.

“We have attended the Marketplace on several occasions and seen very few issues. Mostly all we witness is youths in high spirits at the end of the day.

“The reality is that in a small town with a compact and busy town centre, this remains the only practicable place for a large number of school buses to collect children at the end of the day and so there will always inevitably be an influx of children into the area, the overwhelming majority of whom behave themselves with no issues.

“We will continue to patrol the area and keep liaising with the local schools as is appropriate.”