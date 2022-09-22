South Kesteven council leader taking on 13,000ft charity skydive

The Leader of South Kesteven District Council will be raising money for charity after agreeing to take part in a skydive from 13,000ft.

Cllr Kelham Cooke, will make his leap of faith in aid of Harry’s Pals, a charity set up in 2020 to support parents of severely ill or disabled children who unexpectedly find out that their child has a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

Harry’s Pals also pays for respite breaks for families coming to terms with the news, giving them much-needed time to recharge and recuperate, as well as offering bespoke counselling programmes for individuals or couples.

Kelham will make his tandem skydive at Sibson Airfield in Peterborough on September 30.

“Harry’s Pals is a wonderful cause,” said Kelham. “It’s a small charity that does so much for people who unexpectedly find themselves having to cope with an incredibly difficult situation.

“I’m determined to raise as much money as I possibly can as well as helping to raise the profile of the charity.

“There’s no backing out now – I’m really looking forward to it.”

The skydiving opportunity presented itself during a conversation with Julie Doyle, the Chief Executive of Longhurst Group, whose grandson is disabled and has had complex care needs since birth.

Julie, who is a trustee of Harry’s Pals, mentioned that her colleague Norma Masters was planning a skydive in aid of the charity and Kelham agreed to join her.

Julie’s daughter and Harry’s mother, Hayley Charlesworth, founded the charity in his name to provide other families with much-needed emotional and practical support.

“As a society we don’t do enough to support those who provide care and those who need it, and that’s something I’m passionate about changing,” said Julie.

“We are so grateful to Kelham for volunteering to help us raise money and spread the message about the work of Harry’s Pals.”

To sponsor Kelham go to Kelham Cooke is fundraising for Harry’s Pals (justgiving.com)

More information about the charity is available at https://www.harryspals.co.uk