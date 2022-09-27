Stabbing accused was found drunk driving, with a weapon, court hears

No pleas were entered and he is back in court this November

A 20-year-old man charged following an alleged stabbing in Holbeach’s High Street has today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Joshua Marshall, of High Street, Holbeach, was charged following an incident in the town centre during the early hours of Sunday 28 August.

A man, who was aged in his 20s, was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Marshall was charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He was sent to Lincoln Crown Court where he appeared by video-link from custody.

No pleas were entered and Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 16 November.

A provisional trial date was set for 20 March next year. The trial is expected to last three days.

Marshall was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

Police were called to the High Street in Holbeach just after 1am on Sunday 28 August to a report of a stabbing and had issued an appeal for witnesses and footage.

A force spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public for their help following an appeal for information which we released.”