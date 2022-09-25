Teen arrested after 11 injured in Scunthorpe car meet incident
Emergency services attended an incident on Flixborough Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe, after reports of a road traffic collision were received at around 9:10pm on Saturday 24 September.
It was reported that a number of cars had been taking part in a car meet in the area and one car had been in collision with a number of bystanders. It is believed that eleven people have been injured; four seriously injured and one in a critical condition. They are all receiving medical assistance and it is believed that they are in a stable but serious condition.
Inspector John Rickells said: “This was a multi-agency incident response and we worked with our emergency service colleagues to provide emergency first aid and establish the circumstances of the incident.
“As part of our investigations, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. At this time our investigations are at a really early stage, and we will release more information when we are able to do so.
“We are aware that a number of people left the scene prior to emergency services arriving, and they may have witnessed what happened. We would ask that anyone who may have mobile phone /dashcam footage of the vehicles involved both prior to and at the time of the collision to contact us so that we can establish exactly how the incident happened.
“Anyone with information or footage can contact us on 101, quoting log 531 of 24 September.”