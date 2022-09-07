Teen charged with ABH and threats with knife in Lincoln

Nathan Roberts, 18, of Ripon Street, Lincoln has been charged with an offence of intentionally threaten a person using a knife and an offence of ABH.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on 3 September and was bailed with conditions. He will next appear at court on 20 September.

Four other men, 18,19, 21 and 30, have been released on police bail with conditions, while our investigation continues.

We are investigating suspected offences of possession of controlled drugs, possession of a knife, aggravated burglary and assisting an offender.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident around 11.45am on Friday 2 September.

Anyone who has any information, including any video footage is asked to get in touch. There are a number of ways to contact us:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 142 of 2/9 in the subject box.

– please remember to put the reference incident 142 of 2/9 in the subject box. Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 142 of 2/9

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Original release

Five people have been arrested following an assault in Ripon Street, Lincoln.

Our Force Control Room received a report that two men were carrying machetes at around 11.45am today, Friday 2 September.

A male victim received a wound to his hand.

Armed officers were deployed to carry out a search of the area and were assisted by a police drone.

Two men were located in the Tempest Street area and arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three other men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. They have been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 142 of 2 September.