Teen crushed to death by forklift truck on first month of new job

An inquest into the death of a teenager working at a Norfolk farm has heard how he was crushed to death by a forklift truck – less than a month after he started his new job.

Zach Richardson, 18, from near Boston in Lincolnshire, had been found trapped between a wall and a forklift truck at Elm Farm near Shipdham on October 24, 2020, an inquest hearing in Norwich was told.

According to BBC and Sky News, the medical cause of his death was “compression asphyxia” as a result of being trapped.

The first day of the inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard how Mr Richardson started working as a yardman for Lincolnshire Firewood Company on October 6. Less than three weeks later, he died.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said he completed two days of forklift training, and was found stuck between the vehicle and wall just before 5.15pm by his employer.

The 18-year-old was declared dead at the scene after emergency services were called, and a civil claim is being investigated on behalf of Zach’s family.

The inquest continues in the coming days.